Alphonso Davies leads Canada to victory with his goal

In the World Cup Qualifier match, Alphonso Davies had an outstanding individual performance. With his dream goal leading Canada to victory.
The basics in brief
- Today was the World Cup Qualifier match between Canada and Panama.
- The Bayern Munich star scored a goal worth watching.
- Canada eventually won the match 4-1.
In the World Cup qualifiers there was a match between Canada and Panama today. The Canadians were around Alphonso Davies one point behind in the table before the game.
Just five minutes later, the Canadians fell 0:1. However, the Canadians found their way back into the match through a goal from Panama’s Michael Murillo. The first half started with a draw.
After a great individual performance, Alphonso Davies was able to return his team to the path of victory. Take possession of the almost-lost ball on the side line and head towards the goal. With a trick, he let the defender stand and hit the short corner to make the score 2-1.
Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David scored the final score of 4:1. This puts the Canadians third in the Qatar World Cup table.
