science

Alpha Centauri: An Image of a Planet

February 10, 2021
Faye Stephens

We can all observe planets and dwarf planets in our solar system with telescopes: even distant Pluto appears on images of the Hubble Space Telescope. As a foggy field. But can today’s instruments also capture images of planets orbiting other stars? We now know more than 4,000 of these exoplanets. But in most cases, it is too far away to be seen next to its brighter star. Until now, its existence could only be indirectly inferred, for example when the planets darken their stars slightly or shake them to a minimum during their passage.

