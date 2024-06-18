Alonso tops Formula 1 practice in Canada after storms

Former champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap during a rainy Formula 1 practice day ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. In his Aston Martin, the 42-year-old Spaniard landed in Montreal half a second ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes. Third place went to Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin. World champion Max Verstappen was unable to perform as desired after experiencing technical problems with his Red Bull’s energy recovery system. Dutchman Nico Hulkenberg took his Haas Racing car to 15th place.

At the beginning of Canada, the weather determined the plan. An hour before the first practice, heavy rain fell around the Île Notre-Dame course on the St. Lawrence River. Temperatures dropped by around 15 degrees with lightning and thunder. At first it seemed that the first training should be postponed. It didn’t happen, but the wet track meant I couldn’t drive fast for long. In the afternoon (local time) it rained during the second practice as well. Driving with dry tires is no longer possible without interruption.

Verstappen leads the overall World Cup standings by 169 points ahead of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc (138), who won his last home race in Monaco on Sunday (8pm/Sky). Third was Britain’s Lando Norris (113) of McLaren.

