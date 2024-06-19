Alonso first after storm in Formula 1 practice in Canada – Sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

World Cup leader Max Verstappen cannot drive at will. Technical problems worry his Red Bull team. The former world champion is the fastest Formula 1 coach in Canada.

June 8, 2024 | Time: 7:41 am

Longtime champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap on a rainy Formula 1 practice day ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. In his Aston Martin, the 42-year-old Spaniard landed in Montreal less than half a second ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes. Third place went to Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin. World champion Max Verstappen faced technical problems with the energy recovery system in his Red Bull car and was unable to react as he wanted. The Dutchman finished only eighteenth. Nico Hulkenberg He drove his Haas race car to a 15th place finish.

Initially in Canada, the weather dictated the program. An hour before the first training session, heavy rain fell and rain fell around the stadium on the Ile Notre-Dame in the St. Lawrence River. Temperatures dropped by about 15 degrees with lightning and thunder. At first it looked as if the first training session would have to be postponed. This did not happen, but because of the wet track it was not possible to drive fast for a long time. Rain also fell during the second training session in the afternoon (local time). Once again, driving with dry tires is no longer possible without interruption.

Ahead of the ninth round of the season on Sunday (8pm/Sky), Verstappen leads the overall World Cup standings with 169 points, ahead of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc (138), who was last victorious in his home match in Monaco. The third is Briton Lando Norris (113) from McLaren.