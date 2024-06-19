June 19, 2024

Alonso first after storm in Formula 1 practice in Canada – Sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

Eileen Curry June 19, 2024 2 min read

World Cup leader Max Verstappen cannot drive at will. Technical problems worry his Red Bull team. The former world champion is the fastest Formula 1 coach in Canada.

dpa

June 8, 2024 | Time: 7:41 am

Longtime champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap on a rainy Formula 1 practice day ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. In his Aston Martin, the 42-year-old Spaniard landed in Montreal less than half a second ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes. Third place went to Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin. World champion Max Verstappen faced technical problems with the energy recovery system in his Red Bull car and was unable to react as he wanted. The Dutchman finished only eighteenth. Nico Hulkenberg He drove his Haas race car to a 15th place finish.

Initially in Canada, the weather dictated the program. An hour before the first training session, heavy rain fell and rain fell around the stadium on the Ile Notre-Dame in the St. Lawrence River. Temperatures dropped by about 15 degrees with lightning and thunder. At first it looked as if the first training session would have to be postponed. This did not happen, but because of the wet track it was not possible to drive fast for a long time. Rain also fell during the second training session in the afternoon (local time). Once again, driving with dry tires is no longer possible without interruption.

Ahead of the ninth round of the season on Sunday (8pm/Sky), Verstappen leads the overall World Cup standings with 169 points, ahead of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc (138), who was last victorious in his home match in Monaco. The third is Briton Lando Norris (113) from McLaren.

See also  Kölner High brings huge talent from Canada - a Krupp enthusiast

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240608-99-319068/3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

European Championship – Opening success thanks to Bellingham: England defeats Serbia – Sports

June 19, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Suddenly Hamilton dominated Formula 1 practice in Canada

June 18, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

A draw for Denmark and a win for England

June 18, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Over 1,500 Zetros military transport trucks to Canada

June 19, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

The boom in artificial intelligence makes the group the most valuable company in the world

June 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Self-management is the goal in fibromyalgia syndrome

June 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Alonso first after storm in Formula 1 practice in Canada – Sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

June 19, 2024 Eileen Curry