Almaz Tefera | Human Rights Watch

Almaz Tevera, a researcher on racism in Europe, studies the human rights implications of racism and discrimination on racial, ethnic, religious or belief grounds in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Almaz previously worked for Human Rights Watch as a researcher in Asia and as a lawyer for Human Rights Watch Germany. During her career she has worked with local, regional and international human rights groups such as Amnesty International, the European Council for Refugees and Exiles, the AIRE Center and British human rights organization Liberty, working on human rights situations in Asia. and Europe. She has also worked with the International Criminal Court and the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia to try those primarily responsible for international crimes. Almaz also provided legal aid to refugees, asylum seekers and third country nationals in European countries and to better protect them Worked at the EU level.

Almaz holds a master’s degree in law. From the Geneva Academy of International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and a Bachelor’s degree in Law. and LL.M. Maastricht University.

She lives in Berlin and speaks German, English, French and Spanish.