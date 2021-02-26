Alleged Plan by Militia – Police fear Trump supporters attack the Capitol Building

It appears that militia members who were already there when the US Capitol was exposed on January 6 were playing with the idea of ​​the attack, the capitol police chief said.

Extreme security precautions: Members of the National Guard in front of the Capitol. Photo: Michael Reynolds (Keystone)

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump appear to be plotting a dangerous attack on the Capitol Building in Washington. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Bateman told members of the US Congress, “We know that the militia members that stormed the Capitol on January 6 are planning to blow up the Capitol and kill as many MPs as possible.”

The scheduled date is the highly anticipated State of the Union address by US President Joe Biden in front of both houses of Congress. History is not yet known.

In the video, she said, Bateman advised maintaining the strict security measures. It refers to the militia members who were already there when the Capitol was attacked on January 6. “The rebels who attacked the Capitol were not only interested in members of Congress and the police,” Bateman said. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation about who was in control of the legislative process.

During the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed Parliament building and wreaked havoc there. At least five people were killed, including a police officer.

the classroom