All the info about the 2022 F1 season: the next race in Canada – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA 1

06/14/2022 – 04:19 PM



2022 F1 season is in full swing! Season 1 races made you want more! Ferrari and Red Bull present an exciting duel over the top.

Next stop now is Montreal in Canada. SPORT BILD provides you with all the important information about the 2022 F1 season.

The result in the drivers’ championship

Ranking in the constructors’ championship

Teams and drivers

Fans can welcome a new Formula 1 driver: Guanyu Zhou (22). The Chinese drive Alfa Romeo cars in the new season. All the other new drivers are familiar faces: Kevin Magnussen driving Haas again, Alex Albon now in the Williams cockpit. George Russell switched to Mercedes and Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo. There are no more: Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen (both Alfa Romeo), as well as Nikita Mazepin (Haas).

Overview:

Team driver mercedes Lewis Hamilton + George Russell red bull Max Verstappen + Sergio Perez Ferrari Carlos Sainz + Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris + Daniel Ricciardo Alps Fernando Alonso + Esteban Ocon Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel + Lance Stroll Alpha Tour Pierre Gasly + Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas + Guanyu Zhou Williams Alex Albon + Nicholas Latifi Hass Kevin Magnussen + Mick Schumacher

innovations

Perhaps the most noticeable changes for the new 2022 season relate to the car. You can read a detailed report on this in our article “The New Formula 1”.

Formula 1 on TV

Also this year, Sky Pay TV will broadcast all the Formula 1 races of the season. RTL will show four races of the season on Sky’s free-to-air TV. You can read what they are, who the broadcaster’s commentators and experts are as well as other exciting background information about Formula 1 broadcasting in our “Formula 1 Live on TV” article.

Racing calendar for 2022

full Racing calendar for the 2022 Formula 1 season They can of course be found with us as well.

