All that is known about the delta variable so far – the practice of healing

How strong is the risk of developing serious illness with the delta variant of COVID-19, and how effective are vaccinations against it? (Photo: David Herjak/stock.adobe.com)

What danger does a delta variable pose?

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is also spreading rapidly in Germany. Dr. Daniel Rhodes, a microbiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, explains the danger posed by the mutated variant and what must be considered to avoid a new wave of infection.

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is considered highly contagious. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was first detected in India in October 2020 and is currently spreading rapidly in many countries. The variant is characterized by mutations that correlate with reduced efficacy of the immune response and increased transmissibility of the virus. In addition, infections with the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant can lead to more severe disease cycles, according to experts at RKI.

Serious diseases due to the delta variable?

There’s still a lot to learn about the delta variant, but this variant is already known to spread rapidly among non-immunized people and can be very severe for older adults, said Dr. Rhodes.

Research is currently still trying to find out whether the delta variant is more likely to cause more serious diseases. However, according to Dr. Rhoads’ biggest concern at the moment is their increased transmissibility, which could lead to more disease in the population.

Differences in symptoms

There also appeared to be differences in delta variant symptoms compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 variants. Sick people are more likely to suffer from a headache, sore throat, runny nose, what’s more the cold Expert reports from the Cleveland Clinic.

Vaccination to protect against a delta variant?

According to Dr. Rhoads, the COVID-19 vaccine is also advised to protect against the delta variant.

Vaccination does not provide complete protection against infection, but it significantly reduces the risk of infection and also the risk of severe COVID-19 cycles, explains Dr. Rhodes.

Vaccination protects against severe infection

“It has been shown that if you get infected after vaccination, the disease is unlikely to be serious. It seems that vaccines are really good at preventing serious diseases. They are also very good at preventing infection ”, confirms the expert in one of them press release Cleveland Clinic Abbey.

According to the RKI, the first results indicate that current vaccines protect against infection with B.1.1.7 (alpha) somewhat better than B.1.617.2 (delta), but there is still improvement in infection with B.1.617. 2 Complete vaccination provides a high level of protection against disease and severe cycles. With an incomplete series of vaccinations, low efficacy against vaccine B.1.617.2 can be observed.

Expect an increase in diseases in the fall

The expert from the Cleveland Clinic warns of a renewed increase in COVID-19 cases in the fall, which will also be boosted by the spread of the delta variant. Although the number of hospital stays and disease is currently very low across Germany, it is therefore important to prepare the country for another wave of infection or prevent it as much as possible. (Such as)