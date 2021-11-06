All clear for Jamaica, Cuba and other destinations in the Caribbean

Jamaica, Cuba, Saint Lucia and some other travel destinations in the Caribbean are no longer at risk areas for coronavirus infection as of Sunday. The federal government removed states from the list. Thus, there is no longer any obligation to quarantine after the holiday in these countries.

However, those returning to travel must continue to observe the 3G rule. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or recovered must show a negative rapid antigen test (maximum 48 hours) or PCR test (maximum 72 hours) upon entering Germany. The Asian country of Myanmar is also no longer classified as a high-risk area. However, entry can only be made in exceptional cases following a decision by the Myanmar authorities on a case-by-case basis.

Quarantine after vacation in high-risk areas

No countries were designated as high-risk areas this week. However, 66 countries remain on the list of high-risk areas. Travelers arriving from these countries must remain in quarantine for up to ten days after returning to Germany if they have not been vaccinated or recovered. The free test is only available from the fifth day. Children must also be in isolation – but children under 12 do not have to test themselves, and quarantine ends automatically after the fifth day.

Additionally, anyone returning from high-risk areas should get one first digital login fill. Those who have been tested, fully vaccinated and recovered must also upload their test, vaccination or recovery records there.

A quick overview of all the changes made to the RKI menu

There are no new countries on the list Hochrisikogebiete

no longer in list Hochrisikogebiete are meanwhile:

Antigua and Barbuda

Grenada

Jamaica

because

Myanmar

Outer parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Aruba, Curaçao and Saint Martin

St. Lucia

Traveling with Mandatory Quarantine: List of High-Risk Areas

66 countries are currently on the RKI’s list of danger zones. Here is an overview of all the high-risk areas: