All 25 Venerable Soul Ashes are located on the Shadow of the Earth Tree map



Against powerful Shadow of the Earth Tree bosses, you must strengthen your summons.

In the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, you have to accept all the help you can get, because the bosses are much more aggressive than they were in the main Elden Ring game. This makes it even more important to have breathing room every now and then thanks to spells.

In order for your comrades, like a tear, to withstand more than two hits, you will have to go on a reconnaissance tour.

What does Venerable Soul Ash do?

In total you can find 25 of these special items. They are often hidden in the open world and in large story dungeons, where you can often discover them at altars. Also watch out for mysterious figures carrying pots on their heads. They always carry valuable loot with them.

If you’ve collected enough of them, you can Blessing of the ashes of the revered soul Top level. In general, it is possible to reach level 10. Each level reduces the damage your summon receives.

The shadow of the Earth Tree divides the world into four regions in the Places of Blessing overview (you can get them if you press Triangle or Y in the map view) in the corresponding map view: Grave field

Tower land

Scado Altos

Shadow Castle frieze We have stuck to this division, although some areas are so remote that they seem like they should be a separate area. This would make it easier for you to find the right places for grace. Simply call up the corresponding menu on the map. See also PS5 'Battlefield' testing had to be canceled Here you will find a complete overview of all Venerable Soul Ashes on the interactive map. Below you’ll find our directions with screenshots, organized by region: link to Game compression content

Grave field













All four ghosts’ ashes are in the grave field.

The Grave Field is the first area you enter. The coast to the south and the mountain to the southeast are also included, but you won’t find any ghost ashes there. They are all hidden on the field itself and can be collected quickly without having to kill the boss.

East of the settlement in the middle. The statue is located on the cliff where you can catch a glimpse of the Church of Consolation. Northeast The abandoned village of suffering On the abyss. From the place of grace “Klippenstrasse, Endstation” in the south-east In the small lake. In the cave that leads to the course of the Ilac River.

Tower land













All 13 soul ashes are in the tower floor.

Belonging to the land of the tower Pyluratethe Ancient ruins of Rawah And Enir elem. You will visit everything at very different times. Belurat will likely be your first dungeon, while the game ends in Enir Ilim.

Shortly after entering Tower settlement Straight ahead through a statue behind some spiders. Here you get two Venerable Soul Ashes. After making your way across the rooftops with the birds, you will come across one Destiny bearer. This one has the ghost’s ashes with him. The altar is in front of the grand spiral staircaseWhich leads to the boss. After the boss fight elevator Take it and you will stand directly in front of the altar with the ashes. south of the Ruins of the temple city. In the first room of the ruins when you enter the ruins from the Shadow Keep. Kill him Destiny bearer. In one of wings In the western part of the ruins. It is reached through the ruins after the place of grace, “the ancient ruins of Rawah to the west.” From the Place of Grace, “Rawa Archaeological Monuments”, eastwards, across the bridge and then north to the tower. To the west of the tower you have to take the elevator. You’ll find one there Destiny bearer At the intermediate level. From the place of grace “First Tower” walk to the courtyard. Ash lies in the corner with some opponents arriving. In the same courtyard down the stairs. there Behind some roots Altar with two ashes. You have to go halfway up the spiral tower on the rooftops. After the birds, before the stairsis the altar on the left.

Scado Altos













All six Soul Ashes are in Scadu Altus.

On the same level you will find nothing but ash. You can only reach others via hidden paths.

On the abyss East of the ruins of Morth. In the village of Boni. Drop into the trench and head north. At the end of the trench Ash lies. Southeast of the ruins of Unte. From the place of grace “lower course of the Klausner River” follow the escarpment to the west. In the The western edge of Al-Dhaba village You will find ash. In Midras Rectory, after moving the second shelf, defeat it Big discount on room And the ashes fall. In the place of grace, the “first floor room” of the Medras rectory. Jumping on the chandelier.











Save the shadow













The two ashes in the Schattenburgfried are located directly on top of each other.

Navigating the Shadow Keep is difficult. It has a very vertical structure. You will have to master some dangerous jumps.

On the corpseWhich is located on the altar in the middle of the training room. You can reach the ash by jumping from the upper floors here. From the place of grace on the sixth floor, walk straight out of the room. Another one is hanging on the left Corpses on chains. Jump on it and take Ash.

