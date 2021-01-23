Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Capitol rioters accused of threatening to “ assassinate ” a Congresswoman in New York

Garrett Miller of Texas faces five criminal charges for the Capitol mutiny, including trespassing and death threats. Miller claimed on Twitter that he had “assassinated the AOC,” according to court documents.

A Trump supporter was killed during the attack

In the newly released court documents, prosecutors said Miller had published it extensively on social media before and during the attack, saying that “a civil war could start” and “next time we’ll bring in weapons.”

He was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Justice. Federal prosecutors are asking the judge to keep him in prison until trial, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday.