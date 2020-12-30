Alaska Airlines stresses emotional support animals on flights

If you are traveling with Alaska Airlines starting in mid-January, do not plan to board the plane with a support hog or miniature horse.

Working in the wake of new federal guidelines aimed at reining in the range of sometimes exotic animals that passengers have brought on board commercial aircraft as emotional support animals, the airline kept it simple in announcing on Tuesday what it would allow: only qualified service dogs that would be able. To lie on the floor or hold it on the person’s lap.

Ray Prentice, director of customer advocacy for Alaska Airlines, which said it was the first major airline to publicly change its animal policy in light of updated federal guidelines, said the airline’s decision was a positive step.