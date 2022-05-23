Al-Nati setback – broken ankle: the end of the World Cup for Shiroi – sports

The Swiss ice hockey team will have to dispense with Tristan Cherui for the rest of the World Cup in Finland. Aggressive leader withdrew In the Group F match against France (5:2) on Sunday evening Broken ankle in his right foot.

The unfortunate scene occurred in the first period when the 31-year-old twisted his foot while trying to examine his body. He was then transferred to Helsinki Hospital for further investigations. “He is an important player for us,” national team coach Patrick Fischer said after the match.

“I’m so sorry for him”

The SCB player can no longer be used in the post World Cup cycle. “He is a huge character, he has a big heart, he fights and he works. I am so sorry for him. He really missed the Olympics.”

Fischer continued that Scherwey remains an important part of the team. “I hope he can stay with us in the team and not have to work. Now the team has to cooperate more because we will miss him very much.”



