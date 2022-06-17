Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock deliver an order for a carbon capture plant in the UK – BusinessPortal Norway

A model of the Keadby 3 carbon capture power plant in the UK © Aker Solutions

Oslo, 16 June 2022 June 2022. A consortium of Aker, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock solutions have been awarded Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the Keadby 3 Carbon Capture Power Plant proposed by SSE Thermal and Equinor. It is set to become the first power plant in the UK to use carbon capture and storage. Over the next 12 months, the consortium will deliver the technical design for the planned plant – with a generation capacity of 910 MW – which will be equipped with a carbon capture plant to remove carbon dioxide from its emissions. Aker Carbon Capture will be a partner of the Carbon Capture Consortium.

Headquartered in North Lincolnshire, Keadby 3 supports the UK government’s goal of making the country a world leader in carbon capture and storage, says Aker Solutions. The facility will help bring the UK closer to its net zero target. Once operational, the plant will be able to capture up to 1.5 million tons of carbon annually, about 5 percent of the government’s 2030 target.

“The Keadby 3 will significantly advance carbon capture and storage in the UK,” said Jason Brown, head of UK renewable energy business at Aker Solutions. CCUS plays a key role in enabling the UK to reach its net zero target. In addition, the Keadby 3 project will contribute to Aker Solutions’ ambitious energy transition goals, which state that by 2030, two-thirds of our sales will come from renewable, low-carbon solutions.”

The three companies in the consortium employ more than 6,500 people in the UK. They offer combined cycle gas turbine engineering and design, as well as engineering, manufacturing and design services.

The Norwegian group Aker Carbon Capture became the first company to capture CO2 in the UK in 2009. Valborg Lundegard, CEO of Aker, said: “We are delighted to be an integral part of such an important project with our field-proven carbon capture technology and look forward to to continue supporting the UK as it develops its carbon sequestration capabilities.” carbon sequestration.