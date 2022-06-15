Airbus Link: a digital cabin to prevent traffic jams in front of the toilet and in front of the overhead cabinet

The cabin of an airplane consists of more than just seats. Airbus has introduced a digital product designed to improve comfort for passengers – from boarding to going to the toilet.

Aerospace is the name of the Airbus cabin, which is gradually being used in more and more aircraft It has been installed. More room for hand luggage, lighter materials, slimmer side walls and a special lighting concept should ensure more space and more comfort on board. Swiss, Jetblue, Tap and Finnair are among the airlines whose Airbus planes have already begun to take off with the new cabin. From 2024, it will be standard on newly delivered short and medium-range aircraft.

At the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, the European aircraft manufacturer presented an extension to the airspace cabin. This is not a new material or building material, but a digital extension. Airspace Link is the name of the product offered by Airbus with satellite company Inmarsat and technology group Safran. It should be used in all areas of the cabin. Even in the toilet.

Data helps you plan better

Andre Schneider, director of Airbus, cites ordering food on board as an example of where to use Airspace Link. New technology allows travelers to use their mobile phones to order wine or a sandwich, for example. This information then ends up on the crew’s tablet. This simplifies your work.

Gradually, according to Schneider, airlines could also collect data in this way. This allows them to better plan how much food they should take with them. In this way, both weight and food waste can be reduced.

Digital information in the mirror

But boarding time — and therefore waiting time at the airport — can also be reduced through technology, according to Schneider. For example, it can be envisaged booking a seat in the overhead locker before the flight. This avoids long searching on board and crowds when boarding. In fact, for example, this can be regulated by green and red lights that indicate whether a seat is booked or not.

Even the toilet would become part of the cloud — even if no cameras were installed in the bathrooms, of course, as Airbus explains. But with a camera installed outside, one can observe, for example, when and how many people are standing in line, and thus gain insight into the importance of onboard toilets.

Available now

At the same time, thanks to Airbus Link, digital displays with flight information can be installed in the mirrors. The smart bathroom can inform the crew themselves when they run out of toilet paper, towels or soap. This also simplifies your work.

Airlines can also use Airspace Link for additional revenue. For example, by giving travelers the option to order from the duty-free store on their devices and have the products delivered to them at home. Offer available immediately! Also for cabins that are not used in airspace.