Air pollution in Thailand: because of smog – more than five million people get sick

Air pollution in Thailand Because of the smog – more than five million people got sick Due to the persistent smog in large parts of Thailand, more and more people need medical treatment. published Mar 9, 2023 at 5:26 am

Smog in Thailand is causing health problems for an increasing number of people. IMAGO/SipaUSA This week alone, 200,000 new patients sought medical treatment – many with respiratory problems. IMAGO/SipaUSA One of the problems in Thailand is slash and burn. IMAGO/Cavan Pictures

Smog persists in Thailand.

Dangerous levels of fine dust prevailed in the tourism hub of Chiang Mai and in the capital, Bangkok.

The reason for the heavy bell of intense smog is clearing fires in Thailand, but also in neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

“In this week alone, nearly 200,000 new patients have been added,” State Minister for Public Health Grandfather Karnkawenpong was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying on Thursday. Since the beginning of the month, more than five million people have been diagnosed with diseases directly related to Massive air pollution stands up. Many suffered from respiratory problems.

The north of the country is particularly affected

Fifteen provinces, mainly in the north of the country, have been particularly affected. Dangerous levels of fine dust prevailed in the tourism hub of Chiang Mai and in the capital, Bangkok. Emergency medical services have been established in all regions.

Elephants have been forced to flee a fire due to illegal slashing and burning in Thailand. See also Plane decommissioned in US desert: Staff drive rattlesnakes away Video: Samira Groner

The reason for the heavy bell of intense smog is clearing fires in Thailand, but also in neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. At the end of the dry season, farmers burn their fields to clear them of bushes and weeds. Therefore, between January and March, there are often high levels of particulate matter.

Karnkawenpong urged the elderly, children and citizens with health problems to stay home if possible. Partially sold apartment air purifiers in Bangkok. The clear sky over the huge city shimmered with milky white for several days. The iconic skyscrapers were also shrouded in a thick haze of smog.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(DPA/sys) View comments