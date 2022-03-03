Ai Weiwei strongly criticizes the International Olympic Committee

Sports Politics – Chinese artist Ai Weiwei said boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics is pointless and has criticized the International Olympic Committee.

“Today, many countries, including the United States and European countries, are offering a diplomatic boycott of non-participation. Personally, I think this political boycott is pointless,” he told ZDF newspaper.

The 64-year-old said China is now so self-confident that she is not afraid of her. The West could not find a better way to negotiate economic or political deals with China.

“The boycott has become a superficial gesture,” said the artist and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, who lives in Portuguese exile.

The International Olympic Committee uses sport to a large extent in the sporting events of an authoritarian country. While the government in China unscrupulously oppresses the people and makes the Games a celebration of the system, the International Olympic Committee has never criticized it. “The IOC has always been striving for higher profits and has lost the spirit of the Olympic Games,” said Ai.

Among other things, China has been criticized for human rights abuses in dealing with Uyghurs and Tibetans, threats against Taiwan and suppression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong.