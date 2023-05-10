Again daily Doha – Auckland

Qatar Airways will resume direct flights from Doha to Auckland on 1 September 2023. The route is offered seven times a week. Qatar Airways operates an Airbus A350-1000 with 46 Business Class seats and 281 Economy Class seats on the route. The main advantage of the service is Qsuite, which is available for business class passengers.

His Excellency the CEO of Qatar Airways Group Akbar earlyHe said: “The direct service from Doha to Auckland complements a number of new routes announced in recent weeks and allows passengers in key European markets, including the UK and Ireland, to save time with this direct service. Business class passengers on our flights in Auckland Enjoy enhanced privacy in Qsuite, voted the best business class seat in the world.”

Connections in Doha are also ideal to/from Zurich.

Travelers can book flights to resume 1 September 2023 starting today and those already booked for travel after 1 September will be rebooked as their tickets go to Auckland via Adelaide. (business travel advice)