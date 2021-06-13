After the summit in Geneva, Biden and Putin appeared separately in front of the cameras

our president Joe Biden Russia Head of State Vladimir Putin They want to appear separately in front of the cameras after their eagerly awaited summit next Wednesday in Geneva. A US government official said Saturday that a working session and a smaller one are scheduled for Wednesday, and that Biden will hold a press conference of his own after the talks. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday that the Russian president will also hold his own press conference.