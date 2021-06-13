After the summit in Geneva, Biden and Putin appeared separately in front of the cameras

The grand meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will be held next Wednesday in Geneva. Then the heads of state appear separately in front of the cameras.
The basics in brief
our president Joe Biden Russia Head of State Vladimir Putin They want to appear separately in front of the cameras after their eagerly awaited summit next Wednesday in Geneva. A US government official said Saturday that a working session and a smaller one are scheduled for Wednesday, and that Biden will hold a press conference of his own after the talks. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday that the Russian president will also hold his own press conference.
die with us-Government The one-on-one press conference was considered “the appropriate form of clearly informing the free press of the issues raised at the meeting – both in areas where we might agree and in areas where we have significant concerns,” said the White House.
The meeting with Putin marks the latest date for Biden’s first trip abroad as president of the United States. The relationship between the nuclear powers is traditionally tense and has recently deteriorated significantly again, among other things, due to the human rights situation in Russia.
