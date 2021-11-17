After the riots – the situation calmed down at the Belarusian border crossing into Poland – News

The Polish border guards said the situation at the Koznica-Proszy border crossing calmed down on Tuesday evening.

Violent clashes took place between migrants and Polish security forces on Tuesday morning.

By order of Governor Lukashenko, Belarus is setting up a night camp for some immigrants near the Polish border.

“At the moment, foreigners are returning from the Koznica-Proszy border crossing to the site of the former tent camp, which is a few hundred meters from the border line,” the Polish border guards said on Tuesday via Twitter. A video was posted showing people at the edge of the forest behind the border fortifications, warming themselves around campfires.

On Tuesday morning, there was still chaos on the Belarus-Poland border. According to reports from the Polish authorities, the refugees threw stones at soldiers and security forces. They were also equipped with grenades from the Belarusian side.

Legend: Polish security forces aim water cannons at migrants.

Poland, in turn, responded to the attacks with water cannons. Belarusian state media showed videos of water-soaked people, including journalists, who were hit by a water jet. The Polish Ministry of Defense also released a video showing the use of water cannons.

According to Polish information, the clashes ended after two hours. The information cannot be independently verified because Poland does not allow the media to report from the border area. According to official information, the country now has more than 20 thousand security forces in the border area.

Belarus is the main target of criticism. Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of deliberately moving migrants to the border with Poland in order to increase pressure on the European Union, which has imposed sanctions on him.

But Poland has also been criticized: the neighboring country protects its borders with thousands of soldiers.

Some migrants have even reported being sent back across the border from Poland, an EU member state, to Belarus without being able to apply for asylum. This procedure is called “repel”.

According to Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko, more than 2,000 people have been in a “migrant camp” there for days. Meanwhile, Lukashenko ordered the establishment of a night camp for some immigrants near the Polish border. The state agency Belta reported Tuesday evening that in the Grodno region, a logistics center is being transformed so that women and children can spend the night. The attached photos show how people spread mats and blankets in the hall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko again on Tuesday. The Kremlin announced in Moscow, Tuesday, that the matter concerns the situation in the border region. In addition, the two heads of state discussed how to protect the borders of the common EU state, the Belarusian state agency BELTA reported. Lukashenko informed Putin about his phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel the day before. This is the first conversation that Merkel has with the crown prince since the controversial presidential elections in Belarus last August.

Many immigrants from Iraq. According to Interfax, the country’s embassy in Moscow has reported that about 200 Belarusians want to return to their homeland. These include families, women and children.

An “evacuation flight” from Minsk is being organized on Thursday. A spokesman for the Iraqi embassy in Moscow said that “about 200 people, including women and children who are currently in Belarus, contacted the Iraqi diplomatic mission in Moscow and asked to be repatriated.”