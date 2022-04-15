After the doping case: Great Britain loses the relay silver – athletics

Chijindu Ujah tested positive for two substances after the games. © APA / afp / JAVIER SORIANO

Following the Chijindu Ujah doping case, the British men’s 4x100m relay team will have to return the Olympic silver medals from the Tokyo 2021 Summer Games. This was announced by the British National Olympic Committee (BOA).

“We are deeply saddened to recover the medals, certificates and pins, especially for the three athletes who were affected through no fault of their own,” BOA CEO Andy Anson said in a statement. “However, we must abide by Cass’ ruling, just as we have made clear to other countries whose athletes have violated doping rules that this must happen.”

In February, the Sport Cass International Court of Arbitration subsequently annulled the Tokyo Silver Medal. Ujah (28) tested positive for two substances that have similar effects to anabolic and androgenic steroids. Auja denied the existence of the crime of doping, explaining the results of taking contaminated food supplements. In August last year, the British finished second behind Olympic champion Italy.

In addition to Ujah, his relay teammates Nathaniel Mitchell Blake, Richard Keelty and Zurnell Hughes lost their medals. The Canadian quartet moves to silver, and China gets to bronze. The German quartet finished fifth instead of sixth in the 2021 summer competition in Japan.