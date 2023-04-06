After the court hearing: Trump makes a speech – Melania is missing

Mar-a-Lago, Florida Trump can be celebrated without Melania – there is no trace of the former first lady These are turbulent days for Donald Trump. He is the first (former) US president to stand trial. He took a stand on this Tuesday — but no sign of his wife, Melania. published Apr 5, 2023 at 3:50 p.m

Donald Trump is the first US president to appear in court as a suspect. He was charged with 34 counts. 20 minutes / CKI

Donald Trump has been in court since Tuesday, and the indictment is estimated at more than 30 points.

The former US president made these remarks in a speech he delivered at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Almost all of his children were in attendance, including Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. However, his better half, Melania Trump, was not widely visible.

“I have an amazing family and they’ve done an amazing job and we really appreciate it. I’ve been through a lot,” the New York Post quoted the former President of the United States as saying. After the first day of court sessions He spoke to about 400 followers.

Trump used the opportunity to shoot right at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home against Alvin Bragg, the attorney general who brought Trump to court over the Stormy Daniels case, among other things. At the same time, he carried hymns of praise to his family. Only he did not praise his wife again separately – but she was not there anyway.

Almost his entire family is there – only Melania is missing without an excuse

Nearly all of his children, including Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany Trump, also listened to his speech, the New York Post reports. Ivanka’s daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, apologized on the occasion of the Jewish Passover holiday, both of which were in the US state of Wyoming.

What was even more surprising was that Trump’s wife and former first lady Melania was not widely visible. Nor did she accompany him to Trump’s court hearing. When asked about Melania’s whereabouts, Trump ally Mike Lindell said, “I don’t know, I’ll find out.”

Trump speaks at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Tuesday. It was celebrated by about 400 of his supporters – but half of it is missing. IMAGO Network / USA TODAY Here they are still laughing together: In November 2022, Donald Trump announces his return to the White House for 2024. IMAGO / Kyodo News There has long been speculation about whether Trump and Melania weren’t getting married just for looks. The two are seen here at the memorial service for Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump in July 2022. IMAGO / Image of the Future

Did the former first lady get enough of her husband?

The fact that Melania could not be found when her husband spoke says more than 1,000 words to some. Michael LaRosa, former spokesperson for the current first lady, Jill Biden, tweeted: “Melania Trump’s absence says it all.” Before Trump showed up at the door, I held my breath and waited to see if the former first lady would be at his side (…). That image was very powerful.” It has been circulating for a long time Rumors that the former first lady wants a divorce from Trump. She was last seen with Trump a week ago.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day. See also Because of the conflict with Russia - Switzerland warns against traveling to Ukraine

View comments