After scarlet witch [Spoiler], What’s Next? Jack Schaeffer Presents Evidence – Deadline

after every thing The Dick Van Dyck Show And the fascinated Sarcastic shouts on WandaVision, The series began delivering in a way that gets fans to the edge of their seats: Wanda Maximoff and her twins, Thomas and William (Billy), deliver at the end of Episode 3.

And in marvel These young men would become Avengers: Wiccan and Speed. Wiccan will have the magic powers of his mother, and Speed, the fast mutant talents of his late uncle Quicksilver.

From there, the fanboy world predicts a plethora of details: this great villain Mephisto lurks near the corner in WandaVision Neighborhood; Sprinkling abundant Easter eggs during the first three episode of the series indicates this (meaning “666” upside down in the commercial toaster commercial, Agnes’ unseen husband (Catherine Hahn) is named “Ralph” – a name associated with the protagonist Lord of the Flies, The list goes on.) Tommy and Billy get absorbed into Mephisto and eventually cease to exist. Let’s also not forget that Wanda is Magneto’s daughter (is Michael Fassbender or Ian McKellen reprising?).

We talked with WandaVision EP, lead writer and creator Jack Schaeffer Today he defended fifth on whether to show most of the Marvel Act details on the series; Especially the idea that Agnes’ husband Ralph is Mephisto.

“I can’t answer that,” she laughed, explaining to us when asked that “there is no Easter egg employee” in the series planting hints throughout the show.

The breadcrumbs that are distributed in each episode actually come from the heads of the show departments.

Schaeffer explains who has a story by upcoming MCU feature Black Widow.

There are other questions on the horizon WandaVision, Ie how the sword. , The organization monitoring Vision and Wanda, has become (in the comics, they are the counterterrorism intelligence group that is the divergent counterpart to shield) And Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) sharing with the organization. The idea is that it is ox The character has been watching the duo, and will be making their debut WandaVision In the near future. How did Darcy go from a wise scientist fellow to Jane Foster to a transgender patron?

“Like everything in the MCU, there’s a version that’s in the storyboards, and a version that makes it on screen,” says Schaeffer.

Wanda is a very powerful character, and it is agreed that she created this virtual world. But what is her complete obsession with the sitcom?

“The obsessions with sitcoms are my obsessions, Kevin Feige and Matt Shackman,” Schaeffer says. “Comic theater is a place of comfort and safety for us as a society and culture. Superhero films exist in these enormous risk environments; more than life or death, it is the fate of the galaxy. The sitcom everything will be fine no matter what. I think we were fascinated by the intersection of these two things. “

While we know from boredom that a Family ties Loyalty is within reach WandaVision, When the sitcom dries up well, will the show offer alternate universes of popular TV shows for an hour, that is Dallas, Love American Style, The Love Pot, PJ & The Bear, Chips And the The Soprano? How long will the TV parody hold WandaVision?

Schaeffer promises, “The show will continue to push the limits of television and remain surprising and subvert expectations.”