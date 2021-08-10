After posting in the Middle East, the tweets were mainly racist from Great Britain – England

Marcus Rashford fell victim to racist slurs. © APA/afp/Frank Augustin

The majority of racist insults on Twitter against English footballers came from Great Britain after the European Championship.

This came from a report published by the SMS service on Tuesday. Twitter said that due to the international nature of Euro 2020, there were tweets from all over the world. However, it is important to realize that the UK is the country from which “by far” the most offensive posts came from, which were removed on the evening of the final and in the days following.

The social media company reported that on the evening of July 11 and in the 24 hours that followed, 1,622 tweets were automatically identified and deleted. 99 percent of the users whose accounts were banned due to these insults were clearly identifiable. According to Twitter, the identity verification that some require is unlikely to prevent racial hostility.

11 arrests

The UK Football Police Unit (UKFPU) announced last week that 11 people had been arrested after racist comments against England professionals Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. 600 references were received for insults against the trio, 207 of which were classified as criminal. The UKFPU report does not note that racist comments come primarily from Great Britain. According to this, 123 came from abroad and 34 from the UK.