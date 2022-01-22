After handing over his title: Will Prince Andrew soon be without police protection? – entertainment

Prince Andrew could lose his bodyguards. Foto: imago images / i Images





According to a media report, Prince Andrew may lose his bodyguards as early as next month. Recently he had to give up his military titles.

Prince Andrew, 61, may lose his police protection very soon – perhaps even as early as February. This was reported by the British “Daily Mail”. Citing unidentified informed sources. As a member of the royal family, the son of Queen Elizabeth II (95) has so far been protected around the clock. After handing over his military titles, Andrew may also have to say goodbye to his bodyguards. Police authorities and the Ministry of Interior are currently examining a similar move.

“With the consent and consent of the Queen, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronage have been returned to the Queen.” Buckingham Palace announced on January 13. Andrew, who has already resigned from his public office at the end of 2019, will also continue to take on any official duties. To do this, he had to defend himself as a “private citizen” in the Virginia Joffrey case (38).

Joffrey sued Prince Andrew in the US in the summer of 2021. The 38-year-old accuses him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Andrew denies the allegations, but a US court recently rejected an application to dismiss the lawsuit. The 61-year-old is threatened with a civil lawsuit in the United States. If no out-of-court settlement is reached, this is expected to happen in the fall.

Prince Harry fights to protect the police

Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40) are currently trying to protect themselves in Great Britain. According to media reports, Harry threatened toTake legal action against the government if he and his family do not have police protection when they return to the UK for visits. He made it clear that he wanted to pay for it out of his own pocket. The couple quit their royal duties about two years ago and live in the United States with their children Archie (2) and Lilibet (7 months).





