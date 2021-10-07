After Bundestag election disaster – CDU leader Armin Laschet signals his willingness to quit – News

- CDU chair Armin Laschet wants to propose to the party’s top bodies after historic elections defeated a party convention to reorganize the CDU.
- Laschet said Thursday evening that the party must “make a fresh start with new figures, whether in the government or in the opposition.”
- The Union Chancellor’s candidate indicated in his statement that he would withdraw from the party leadership if necessary to form the Jamaica Alliance.
CDU leader Armin Laschet said that “the great project of Jamaica will not fail because of the person”.
Laschet had previously announced a new lineup at a party congress – from the top to the committees. This was reported by various participants in the Information Switching Conference of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group.
Laschet evokes consensus
The party no longer needed a fight among the people, but rather a proposal for a common consensus. Just as he did with Henrik Wüst in North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet is said to have said.
Laschet had proposed the transport minister of North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday, as his successor – as prime minister and CDU leader.
For Laschet, Jamaica is not off the table
On negotiations with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats on Sunday and Tuesday, Laschet said they are well prepared. The fact that confidentiality cannot be guaranteed is not a good sign.
We must be ready until the last minute.
Many people are still waiting for the Jamaica coalition of the Union, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. “We must be ready until the last minute and not insult anyone,” Laschet was quoted as saying. He doesn’t know how the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Freedom and Justice Party wanted to get their problems together in a traffic light.
