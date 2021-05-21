African-American media businessman accuses McDonald’s of discrimination

African American businessman companies accuse McDonald’s of discrimination when awarding advertising contracts.
The basics are in brief
- The African American companies filed lawsuits in California court.
- You accuse McDonald’s of discriminating against the African American media.
- Only 0.31 percent of ad requests will go to African American media houses.
Two media companies owned by a black American businessman accuse McDonald’s fast food company of discrimination and racism. They filed a lawsuit in a California court. Byron Allen companies accuse the fast food chain of discriminating against media houses belonging to African American entrepreneurs when awarding advertising contracts.
The lawsuit said the fast-food chain spent about $ 1.6 billion (1.43 billion Swiss francs) in 2019 on TV ads in the United States. Only 0.31 percent of media companies were black-owned.
The two companies are Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. And Weather Group LLC. They demand compensation of $ 10 billion. “This is about the economic integration of African American-owned companies into the American economy,” Allen said. A McDonald’s spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company would investigate the allegations.