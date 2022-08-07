‘Afraid he wants to come back’: Harry’s homesickness doesn’t leave Meghan Markle alone

Harry and Meghan have built a new life in the USA and can name a luxury villa in California of their own. (image installation) © iImages / Starface / Imago

Prince Harry does not leave longing for his homeland. The former king is said to have not yet finished his former life in England, apparently causing Megan’s wife to panic. Going back is out of the question for them.

Montecito – Prince Harry (37) and Meghan Markle (41) They took a big step with their royal resignation in the spring of 2020. The dukes have not only turned their backs on the palace, but also left England behind – a goodbye Harry may still find difficult.

Invitation from the Queen: Will Harry and Meghan spend their summer vacation in Scotland?

Harry and Meghan’s visits to England since their departure can be counted on one hand. The 37-year-old has flown to Europe several times in the past two years, but has only taken his family with him once. In June, the Sussex family visited London as part of the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II (96), and there may be a reunion with the royals this summer.

Harry and Meghan met their British relatives at the multi-day celebration of the Queen’s platinum anniversary in early June. © Kirsty O’connor / dpa

The Queen is spending her long summer vacation at Balmoral Castle again this year, and Harry and Meghan are said to have received an invitation to Scotland. A palace source told Closer that the potential trip to Great Britain is said to be of particular concern to the mother of two, as Harry remains very attached to his homeland.

Harry longs for England, and Meghan wants to stay in the US

“It’s a bittersweet call for Meghan, because on the one hand it reinforces her and Harry’s belief that they are still part of the family, but she fears Harry will be tempted to return to the herd and to the UK after his long wish to return. […] The source explained that she had been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time.

Meghan Markle: Her transformation from the star of the series to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has gone through a strong development alongside Prince Harry. The star of the series has become the Duchess of Sussex with a role model. But also some things went wrong on the way (photo montage). © Dennis Van Tyne / Doug Peters / Imago 25-year-old Meghan (right) with American actress Mandy Moore (then 22, “This Is Us”, third from right) at their exit in Southampton. The current Duchess of Sussex looked like a chick at the time. © Rob Rich / Imago Meghan Markle (age 27) attends the 60th Annual Emmy Awards at Walt Disney Concert Awards in Los Angeles. She stands proudly in a revealing “little black dress”. © Zuma Wire / Imago Beginning in 2011, Megan played Rachel Zane in New York for seven years on the hit series Suits. After that, she has a hard working style while she is sleeping. © USA Network / Imago But Megan is subject to change. It was also filmed in 2010. It’s been eight years since she made her television debut as a young actress in an episode of General Hospital TV series. But Megan is subject to change. It was also filmed in 2010. It’s been eight years since she made her television debut as a young actress in an episode of General Hospital TV series. But Meghan looks effortlessly like she just walked out of the Mickey Mouse club in jeans, a sweater, and a teenage jumpsuit. © Liane Hentscher / Imago Meghan Markle at the 12th CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios New Y. At the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios in New York, in 2015, Meghan, now 34, was the vamp with her sassy neckline in a sparkly silver outfit and charcoal eyes. © Dennis Van Tyne/Imago Meghan Markle at the Women In Television Celebration presented by Hearts on Fire Diamonds and Olay at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles A year later, Meghan Markle looked as if he fell into the paint bowl with a deep red lip in January. She certainly couldn’t imagine meeting her Prince Charming in the fall and later becoming a Duchess at the “Celebration of Women in TV Presented by Hearts on Fire Diamonds & Olay” at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. © Admedia / Imago Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. But it happens: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (then 32) appear together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. While playing wheelchair tennis in the Nathan Phillips yard, the two chat very lively and it is clear that they find each other very attractive in jeans and a casual T-shirt. © Rick Madonik/Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the seventh day of their royal tour in Australia. Six months later, the prince and actress are on a tour in Australia. Meghan does it without a lot of makeup, but looks next to Prince Harry in a spaghetti dress with leg-high visibility, a taut bun and XL sunglasses, as if she was a random tourist. © Doug Peters/Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in the garden of Kensington Palace. When announcing their engagement on November 27, 2017, Meghan looked very elegant. The white tied coat from Canadian fashion house Line The Label was a hit within hours, although the focus was certainly on her diamond engagement ring, which also features a gemstone that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana (36, † 1997). © i-Images / Pool Prince Harry takes Meghan to Wales after her engagement. Prince Harry takes Meghan to Wales. The first criticism of the future duchess’ style is loud. Couldn’t she make herself a respectable bun, so why were strands of hair constantly dangling in her face? The reason she keeps looking at the camera with her eyes are the points that the British seem to find dubious about Harry’s fiancé. © Anwar Hussain / Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards Gala at Goldsmiths Hall in London. Even on the occasions Prince Harry takes in his girlfriend, Meghan sometimes seems more like his lawyer than his fiancée. Here the two are on their way to the Endeavor Fund Awards at Goldsmiths Hall in London. © Pete McLean/Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Social Bite in Edinburgh, Scotland. Apparently, the “girl next door” style isn’t something that can be shaken off so quickly. In Edinburgh, Scotland, Harry and Meghan visited a charity for the homeless. Megan waved shyly in front of the crowd and seemed to like to hide behind her hair. It’s miles from the veteran duchess’ debut. © Trevor Adams/Imago Prince Harry’s world also includes the entire royal family, assembled here at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry’s world also includes the honorable royal family, as they gather at Westminster Abbey as part of the Commonwealth Service. Megan looks shy even in clothes and even appears almost incognito. Kate and William have a more laid-back demeanor. © Starface / Imago Meghan looked perfect at the Dawn Service in London on Anzac Day in April 2018. At the Dawn Service in London for Anzac Day, a day commemorating Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga, Meghan looks a bit resigned in April 2018. On the other hand, her look is perfect. Even if it’s not a day of laughter, the behavior is appropriate, and the style is impeccable. © i-Images / Imago Meghan and Harry glamorous couple on May 19, 2018 in Windsor All grief forgotten: Meghan and Harry are a sparkling couple on May 19, 2018 in Windsor. In countless comparisons of her wedding dress to sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan’s design is always described as less classic but more modern and authentic. © iImages / Imago With stars like Venus Williams and Vogue icon Anna Wintour, Meghan Markle sits in the chest at the Tennis Championships in New York A year later in September 2019, Megan is already in a completely different position. Son Archie was born with stars like Venus Williams (then 39) and Vogue icon Anna Wintour (then 68) and is now in the same box. The Native American cuts a great figure at the Tennis Championships in New York. © John Palmer/Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Endeavor Fund Awards Gala at Mansion House in London. Now everything fits into social status: style, hair, attitude, mood – the dukes once again attend the Endeavor Fund Awards, this time at Mansion House. Meghan seems to be finding herself and her own style more and more. But behind the scenes it was boiling. About a year after that recording, the two finally made an appearance on April 1. © Doug Peters/Imago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022: The Duchess shines in head-to-toe white on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in The Hague. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022: The Duchess shines in white from head to toe. Her style has been copied many times, and her hair has long become her trademark. © Sim van der Waal / imago Meghan Markle poses in front of St Paul’s Cathedral after a prayer of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s 70th jubilee. On the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended a Thanksgiving service with the royal family. In addition to Zara Tindall (41) and Harry’s wide relatives, the Duchess has now appeared flawlessly. The relationship is still strained, but at least with the haute couture, Meghan is no longer in trouble. The former series actress finally became the Duchess of Sussex. © Doug Peters/Imago

The former senior royals settled in Montecito, California with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 year old. Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 41st birthday. Despite Harry’s longing, the couple do not plan to move to England in the near future; For a few months now, Harry and Meghan have been looking for a new home in the United States. Sources used: closeonline.co.uk

