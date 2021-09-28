Afghanistan and Myanmar removed from IPN’s list of speakers

UN envoy to Afghanistan Ghulam Issa – the appointment of the country’s previous democratic government that collapsed under the Taliban advance last month – is expected to address world leaders on Monday. UN Secretary-General Stephen Dujarric said his staff told the UN over the weekend that he would no longer speak.

“This does not change the fact that the representative of Afghanistan remains the same,” Dujarric said.

The row over Afghanistan’s representation began last week when the Taliban sent Ishaq Ishaq a request to replace their ambassador, Mohammad Sohail Shaheen. As announced by CNN last week

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Issa Chai has continued to defend his country, meeting with foreign ambassadors and urging the UN Security Council to make the Taliban a more democratic government.

The UN panel is expected to discuss the case in November. This will have another high level of controversy for the verdict: Among the Myanmar representative to the United Nations Kyaw Mo Tun – He was appointed by his country’s previous government – and the military junta that took power in a coup earlier this year. Kyaw Mo Tun was scheduled to speak on Monday but confirmed his resignation to CNN. Last week we informed the Secretariat that a Myanmar spokesperson would be stepping down from the list. “We will not speak according to the revised list today,” he said. He declined to comment on the reasons, but cited the US foreign policy, which discussed the US-China side’s agreement with the United Nations. See also The European Commission wants to deepen cooperation with Scotland The UN envoy separately told CNN that there is an agreement between Russia, China and the United States that Myanmar will not speak until Ambassador Kyaw Tun takes office. “She was crossed off the list to take a seat for the people of Myanmar,” Kyaw Moe Tun said.