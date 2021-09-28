UN envoy to Afghanistan Ghulam Issa – the appointment of the country’s previous democratic government that collapsed under the Taliban advance last month – is expected to address world leaders on Monday. UN Secretary-General Stephen Dujarric said his staff told the UN over the weekend that he would no longer speak.
“This does not change the fact that the representative of Afghanistan remains the same,” Dujarric said.
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Issa Chai has continued to defend his country, meeting with foreign ambassadors and urging the UN Security Council to make the Taliban a more democratic government.
Kyaw Mo Tun was scheduled to speak on Monday but confirmed his resignation to CNN.
Last week we informed the Secretariat that a Myanmar spokesperson would be stepping down from the list. “We will not speak according to the revised list today,” he said.
He declined to comment on the reasons, but cited the US foreign policy, which discussed the US-China side’s agreement with the United Nations.
The UN envoy separately told CNN that there is an agreement between Russia, China and the United States that Myanmar will not speak until Ambassador Kyaw Tun takes office.
“She was crossed off the list to take a seat for the people of Myanmar,” Kyaw Moe Tun said.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”