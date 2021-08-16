entertainment

Afghan military plane crashes in Taliban-controlled Uzbekistan

August 16, 2021
Ulva Robson

On Monday, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced the crash of an Afghan military plane in Uzbekistan, confirming previous reports.

The military plane illegally crossed the border with Uzbekistan. “An investigation is underway,” ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfiqarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash that occurred Sunday evening in the Surkundario region in southern Uzbekistan on the border with Afghanistan.

Zulfiqarof said that the ministry will prepare a statement on the incident.

Bekbulat Okboyev, a doctor in Surkondario state, told AFP that the hospital received two patients in Afghan military uniforms on Sunday evening.

The doctor described one of the patients as coming with an “umbrella” and found that the man had fractures.

Central Asia watched the collapse of the Afghan government anxiously.

Three former Soviet states – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – border the country.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan said 84 Afghan soldiers were arrested while crossing the border and that the Afghans were negotiating the return of the soldiers.

In a stunning defeat, the Taliban captured nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the fact that the United States and NATO have spent billions of dollars building Afghan security forces over the course of nearly 20 years.

The Taliban overran the Afghan capital on Sunday after the collapse of the government and the embattled president joined in a mass exodus of his own citizens and foreigners.

