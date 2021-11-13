AfD politician Beatrix von Storch on suspicion of election fraud

The politician from the Alternative for Germany party is said to have drawn three candidates for delegate positions to the electoral roll, although they did not want to and did not want to advance. (Photo: Obs) Beatrix von Storch

For Christine Brinker, who was elected leader of the AfD in March, it was a real test: because her predecessors had failed to hold several caucuses, the party was facing a real marathon in June.

A state list had to be drawn up for the Sejm, an electoral platform passed – as well as the task of filling the day – the delegates to the Congress of the Federal Alternative for Germany in December had to be decided. The mission was successful. Unconventional but successful, Brinker organized party conferences in a large tent on a meadow in Bissdorf.

Five months later, of all things, the election of congressional delegates to the party, which the public had hitherto not noticed, caused a scandal. At its center lies Beatrix von Storch, the prominent representative of the Regional League.

Because, in the opinion of the Party’s Regional Court of Arbitration, they put three candidates for delegate positions on the electoral roll, although they did not want to and did not want to advance, the court made a provisional order.

