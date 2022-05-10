Adyen expands its global partnership with Afterpay

Adyen Inc.

Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, will benefit from the local acquisition of Adyen in key markets

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform for leading companies, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with one of the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers, Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT). Afterpay partners with Adyen to process payments in key markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom, supporting the company’s growth and global momentum. Adyen’s global reach and focus on business as an acquirer provides Afterpay with the capabilities it needs to support its rapidly growing business.

Adyen and Afterpay began their partnership for local payment methods in 2018. A number of Adyen retailers are already offering postpay installments – including MandM Direct, Revolution Beauty and Superdry – and more online retailers are expected to begin. Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, is now available to Adyen merchants in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

BNPL Payment Methods continues to gain traction around the world. you have all over the world, 24% of consumers BNPL services are used, with the highest penetration rate in Sweden, Norway, Mexico, France, USA and Denmark.

“The 2021 holiday season was the holiday season for BNPL – consumers use Afterpay to pay for their holiday gifts,” said Zahir Khoja, General Manager, Afterpay Global Platform and Partnerships. Our partnership with Adyen enables us to serve millions of shoppers to offer a better way to pay in different parts of the world.”

“We are pleased to be able to expand our long-standing partnership with Afterpay and now also include local acquisitions in important markets. Afterpay is already a well-known name around the world, we are proud to continue to work together, and benefit from each of our technology and innovation to meet the demands of today’s evolving retail landscape.”

Information about Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing comprehensive payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in one global solution, Adyen helps companies achieve their goals faster. Adyen has offices worldwide and works with companies such as Cotton On Group, Nando’s, Freelancer.com, Kogan.com, Budgy Smuggler, Movember, Showpo, Rodd & Gunn and Jurlique. The collaboration with Afterpay detailed in this update underlines Adyen’s continued growth with new and existing merchants over the years.

About Afterpay Ltd.

Afterpay is changing the payment method by allowing customers to purchase products instantly and pay for their purchases in four installments. The service is completely free 1 for customers who pay on time and helps people spend responsibly. As of December 31, 2021, Afterpay is served by more than 122,000 of the world’s most popular retailers and over 19 million active customers have used the service.2

Postpaid is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US, UK, France, Italy and Spain where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is dedicated to creating a win-win economy. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

1 Late fees may apply. Admission criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms. 2 Figures published in the results of the fourth quarter of 2021

