Advertisement with trailer and details for consoles

As announced by officials at Frontier Developments, “F1 Manager 2022” will also be released for consoles this summer. This announcement was accompanied by a trailer with the first details of the management simulation.

Already in 2020, Frontier Developments (“Elite Dangerous” and “Jurassic World Evolution”) announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Formula 1.

As announced today, this will result in the “F1 Manager 2022” management simulator, which will be released this summer. In career mode, you can take control of a Formula 1 team of your choice and face the task of leading it to the world title and international fame.

Your job is to convince the board of directors by achieving your seasonal or long-term goals, ensuring your team’s success for years to come.







The future of your team is in your hands

Your HQ is the main hub, where you can monitor the performance of your star drivers and employees, manage your money or try to snatch the best employees from your competition. Thanks to the new rules, Formula 1 promises more excitement from 2022. Of course, the various changes to Formula 1 cars also play an important role in “F1 Manager 2022” and should be taken into account accordingly.

“Set new parts for your car in preparation for the upcoming race. Choose your technical approach to gain advantages in upcoming episodes. Will you develop a balanced system, focus on areas for improvement, or excel in certain aspects of performance?”

More news on this topic:

There are various important aspects on the track afterwards: the performance of your vehicle, the performance of your drivers and of course the right strategy, which at worst decides between victory and defeat. A trailer was released to coincide with today’s announcement paving the way for your future career as a team leader.

“F1 Manager 2022” appears for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

More news about F1 Managers 2022.

Discuss this news on PlayStation Forum

Usually the links to Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn, and some other retailers are affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we receive a small commission that we can use to fund the free to use site. You have no flaws.