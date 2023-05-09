Adaptation to cold: The long nose was likely inherited from Neanderthals

Neanderthals apparently gave modern humans a genetic sequence that makes for higher noses – if you measure the olfactory organ from root to tip. feature can Homo sapienswho have been shown to have mated with Neanderthals helped adapt to colder climates, such as a team led by Qing Li of Fudan University in Shanghai and Kostop Adhikari and Andres Ruiz Linares of University College London. In the journal “Communications Biology” He writes. Experts previously discovered that Neanderthals’ noses were larger, which made them particularly well-suited for breathing in the cold.

The researchers designed their project as a genome-wide association study. In this way, they found genetic differences in the human genome linked to the development of the skull and specifically the nose. To do this, Adhikari and his team leveraged information from a genetic database that includes data from more than 6,400 people of European, African, and Indigenous Latino descent.

Now researchers have marked specific areas around the eyes, nose and lips on people’s selfies – and then compared their genetic data. Adhikari and colleagues identified 42 gene regions that appear to be associated with facial shape. Nine of them were already known from previous studies, 33 were newly identified by the researchers. The Adhikari work group was also able to detect the functions of 26 of those genetic regions in the genetic data of people from East Asia, Europe and Africa.