Adaptation to cold: The long nose was likely inherited from Neanderthals

May 9, 2023
Faye Stephens

Neanderthals apparently gave modern humans a genetic sequence that makes for higher noses – if you measure the olfactory organ from root to tip. feature can Homo sapienswho have been shown to have mated with Neanderthals helped adapt to colder climates, such as a team led by Qing Li of Fudan University in Shanghai and Kostop Adhikari and Andres Ruiz Linares of University College London. In the journal “Communications Biology” He writes. Experts previously discovered that Neanderthals’ noses were larger, which made them particularly well-suited for breathing in the cold.

