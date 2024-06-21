AD 2024: The press analyzes England and Italy

He eats. Reactions and votes on the European Championship Thursday: The press and experts celebrate Spain, Italy, and especially England, and sometimes receive harsh criticism.

The most valuable team, the expectations are high – but so far England have been a disappointment AD 2024 In Germany. A poor performance in the opening match, a 1-0 win over Serbia, was followed by a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, much to the frustration of pundits and the English press. The ‘Three Lions’ also shed their fat on ZDF.

Italy also produced a disappointing performance on the evening, while rival Spain rose to the top of the list of favorites to win the title after a 1-0 win. Reactions to Thursday’s European Championship matches at a glance.

Excited about Spain’s 1-0 win over Italy: Neco Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Reactions to Spain

Former German national team captain Michael Ballack (MagentaTV)“It was absolutely a show of strength. That was a clear sign of competition. Not just in your own group. Anyone who didn’t beat Croatia 3-0 has now seen what this Spanish team can do.”

Marka“An exciting match for the Spanish national team, with character, authority and chances to achieve a comfortable victory, which was rewarded with an own goal from Calafiore.”

like“Spain is pure art: La Roja defeated Italy with a brilliant performance and qualified for the round of 16, topping their group. Nico, Lamine and Cucurella – Excellence.

El mondo: “Spain dances with Italy and qualifies for the round of 16 as group leader.”

Reactions to England

Former national player Owen Hargreaves (MagentaTV): “The experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield is not working. Gareth Southgate’s substitutions were strange when he took out Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden. (…) We are playing very slowly. The only person who goes head to head is Bukayo Saka. We have a lot of “Great players. You just have to keep the ball flat and play football. There are a lot of great kickers, but they just have to move the ball faster. It doesn’t add up. You just have to change something.”

Michael Ballack“I’m just disappointed with England. It’s the old song, like in the first game. It’s very little, very little creativity, even though they have creative players on the pitch, but it’s all in place. Everyone does what they want, Even the changes are very linked to the position, so nothing will change in the system in general. (…) They say that they have to play better, and that they are capable of doing so, but they have no answers. The coach did not find them today either. He made substitutions “Somewhat incomprehensible, and above all it was linked to the centre.”

the sun“Tame the Lions! This is an English team suffering from an identity crisis. It seems that England are miles away from becoming European champions.”

Watchman: “England have reached a new low with a disastrous performance that is too bad to be boring.”

Reactions to Italy

Coach Luciano Spalletti saw a poor performance from Italy against Spain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Italy, what a lesson from Spain: La Roja controls 94 minutes, and the Azzurri lose to Calafiore’s own goal.”

Republic: “Too much from Spain for Italy. An own goal from Calafiore condemns the Azzurri. The challenge against Croatia will be decisive in the round of 16.”

Tuttosport“Donnarumma is not enough. Spain is in first place, and Calafiore’s own goal is decisive. The Azzurri suffer and hold out for half an hour and then surrender. Spalletti’s team failed to worry Unai Simon, the spectator who does not pay for the match.”

Corriere dello Sport: “Italy disappoints, Spain dominates. Calafiore’s own goal punishes Spalletti.

