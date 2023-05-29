Activision is going after fan projects – the community is threatening to boycott MW3

in the game Gaming news

from: Philip Hansen

Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, is killing several old CoDs in one fell swoop that fans have been tinkering with for years. These projects are dead.

Hamburg – Call of Duty should continue live in 2023’s Modern Warfare 2. But fans are calling for a boycott of the new CoD because the publisher is suddenly threatening injunctions against years-old fan projects. Fans can only fight heavyweight Activision with their wallets closed.

Call of Duty is now on Nintendo and is threatening fans with lawsuits

Call of Duty threatens lawsuits: Activision, the billionaire publisher behind games like Call of Duty, is said to beRampage like madness“”. Legal action has now been taken against several fan projects. Creative fans only know this approach well from Nintendo, for example, who fiercely fight almost everything from mods, leaks, old games with new graphics, and fan sequels to legal action.

These projects are dead: First I got to the popular “sm2” – which was basically the old CoD: MW2, but with exactly the balance tweaks that fans are missing out on in the original game. Now it also hit X Labs, which promptly canceled all projects for fear of an injunction. Optimized servers for MW2, Ghosts, Advanced Warfare and Black Ops 3. Fan projects have been free for several years, you even needed the original games for them.

Call of Duty suddenly haunts fan projects – community calls for boycott of MW3 © Activision / Imago Images (Montage)

Creative people give up without a fight: “Today we received a cease and desist letter regarding the X Labs project on behalf of Activision Publishing. We will comply with this order and will be permanently out of business. We thank you all for your support over the past few years.No wonder this mission, after all, Activision owns all the rights and the legal dispute is sure to run into millions. Here’s the Twitter tweet from May 22, 2023:

Call of Duty is killing off old CoDs that should have been dead long ago – fans are calling for a boycott

Society defends itself: The creators of fan projects would like to thank the players for their years of support. Fearing that the plutonium project will soon have to shut down barriers, the community is now freaking out. Because there is no longer a chance to try old CoDs – since in some cases the official servers have been closed down or hackers can do mischief there without hindrance.

Some fans now want Activision to tap where it hurts: on the wallet. under YouTube video entitled “Activision is raging against the Call of Duty communityIt becomes, for example, a waiver against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (called MW3 for short):

We should definitely boycott the next Cod headline. We really need to bring it to Activision.

Official is the new Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ve got plenty of leaks: CoD MW3 is coming in November 2023 – it has a new map for Warzone 2 in its luggage.