Active for 85 days – La Palma: Unidentified volcano breaks record – News

With a duration of now 85 days, volcanic activity at La Palma was the longest eruption ever recorded on the Spanish Canary Island since Sunday.

To date, the eruption of the Tehoya volcano in 1585 with 84 days was considered the longest on the island of the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa.

There is no reliable data available on previous outbreaks.

The activity of the unknown volcano in Cumbre Vieja has decreased somewhat recently, but volcanologists still dared to speculate when it might end. “Indications are that there is a slowdown. “The best news is that it is stable,” the head of the island’s board told RTVE.

Legend: On the edge of larger settlements. The unknown volcano breaks records in La Palma.

Keystone



In the nearly three months since the eruption began, lava, above 1,000 degrees Celsius, has destroyed nearly 2,900 homes and other structures, RTVE reported. Almost 1,200 hectares were covered with a meter-thick layer of lava. This corresponds to approximately 1,700 football fields. More than 7,000 residents have been evacuated, and damages are estimated at more than 900 million euros. In front of the coast, the cooling lava created two new capes with a total size of about 50 hectares.