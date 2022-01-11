Actaris calls for companies to be more committed to climate change

This requirement applies not only to listed Swiss companies, but to the entire supply chain. – Pixabay

The Actares Shareholder Assembly is calling on companies to do more to combat climate change. She said in a statement on Tuesday that they wanted a proactive and transparent implementation of climate protection measures. Actares’ voting criteria have been revised accordingly.

Actaris So listed Swiss companies are now required not only to report on their climate protection activities, but also to set their goal of being climate-neutral by 2050. This should apply not only to the companies themselves, but to the length of the supply chain in which they are involved. This is the only way for the Swiss economy to make its contribution to achieving a maximum global warming target of 1.5°C.

Actaris is therefore demanding that the annual report contain a roadmap that outlines the way for the company to become CO2 neutral by 2050 at the latest. This roadmap should be based on recognized standards and also contain intermediate objectives. If companies do not meet these criteria, in the future Actaris will reject the annual report and refuse to discharge.