According to the Swiss: Edelweiss offers mandatory vaccination for the crew

Holiday airline Edelweiss has decided that its flight crews should be vaccinated, similar to Lufthansa Group’s Swiss sister airline. Edelweiss confirmed this to “Handelszeitung”.

The new regulation will apply to Edelweiss flight employees from March 2022. Edelweiss employees must contact their employer by January 10, 2022 and inform them of their vaccination status. If you don’t want to be vaccinated or can’t get vaccinated, conversations will be held with you, according to the holiday post. However, at this point in time, it is still unclear whether these employees will be notified or if their work will simply be suspended.

Switzerland had already announced that its crews needed to be vaccinated in August and justified this with its entry requirements abroad. By mid-November, pilots and cabin crew members had to inform the company of their vaccination status. Blake recently reported that a large portion of the Swiss cabin crew had been vaccinated.

Criticism of vaccination pressure by the Swiss

The obligation to vaccinate is controversial, but the pilots’ union has described the mandatory vaccination imposed by Switzerland as understandable and appropriate. However, there have been criticisms from the federation regarding submission and implementation. Switzerland had earlier announced that it would give its pilots and hosts notice if they decided not to vaccinate. In addition, it was said that employees who cannot be vaccinated will look for individual solutions.

Meanwhile, Edelweiss has announced that it intends to expand its range again next summer. The plan is then set to introduce 75 holiday destinations in 32 countries for the summer 2022 flight schedule. According to the airline, these are 13 more destinations compared to summer. The offer includes destinations such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Egypt. Newquay (Cornwall) will be presented in England for the first time. After a longer break, North American long-distance destinations will also be offered again.