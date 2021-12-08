World

According to the Swiss: Edelweiss offers mandatory vaccination for the crew

December 8, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Edelweiss vacation decided to make vaccinations mandatory for its flight crew.

    It is following in the footsteps of Swiss, the sister airline of the Lufthansa Group.

    The new regulation will apply to Edelweiss flight staff from March 2022.

    Still open: Will Helvetic also make vaccination mandatory?

Tim Hovinghoff (“Handelszeitung”)

Holiday airline Edelweiss has decided that its flight crews should be vaccinated, similar to Lufthansa Group’s Swiss sister airline. Edelweiss confirmed this to “Handelszeitung”.

The new regulation will apply to Edelweiss flight employees from March 2022. Edelweiss employees must contact their employer by January 10, 2022 and inform them of their vaccination status. If you don’t want to be vaccinated or can’t get vaccinated, conversations will be held with you, according to the holiday post. However, at this point in time, it is still unclear whether these employees will be notified or if their work will simply be suspended.

