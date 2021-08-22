According to Intel, Alder Lake CPUs should be especially useful for gaming

If Intel has its way, the new Alder Lake processors will do particularly well for video games. The newly officially introduced processor architecture with eight Golden Cove high-performance cores and eight Gracemont efficiency cores aims to deliver tangible advantages in the gaming arena.

The benefit also depends on the game developers

If the game developers take the Alder Lake structure into account when programming future versions, it could have direct and indirect effects on game performance. Ran Berensen, chief developer at Intel said:

“The best example we have in the lab is playing along with whatever other workload you’re running. That could be streaming, web browsing. And that could be game recording, and that’s a great example of how you can run a game on performance cores and extra activities on cores Efficiency. And you can run the game with the same performance even if you are doing other tasks in parallel.”

According to Intel, the even distribution of CPU cores in terms of performance and efficiency is particularly suitable for multitasking. If you want to watch Netflix while playing games, you will no longer have to accept losses from the CPU. But according to Berensen, Alder Lake should also be able to offer direct benefits to games if developers optimize their titles according to the CPU:

“If the game is optimized to use a large number of threads and not the old and outdated games of today, yes, it will be very useful for the game, you know, such as physical effects on the operation of one particular core and audio ads on different cores. Well, there is plenty of room for improvement in games that tap all the threads.“

How much optimization options for Alder Lake CPUs affect practice will naturally depend on how well game developers incorporate the capabilities of new Intel processors into their development process.

those: Wccftech

Supports PCGH – It only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest gaming hardware and their favorite games. So far we’ve funded this site primarily through ads, but since COVID-19 it’s getting more and more difficult. Many companies are lowering or lowering their advertising budgets for 2020. The budgets we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue offering PC gaming consoles as usual for free. That is why we turn to you now. As a supporter of PCGH, you can support us so that we can continue to provide content known to us as usual for free. Every contribution, big or small, has value. Supports PC game consoles – It only takes 1 minute. support now We thank you in advance.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations are only displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:

Download all external content

I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

















[PLUS] RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 in CPU Limit – Consequences







PCGH Plus: AMD’s Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 7 5800X chased us through CPU benchmarks using the top two graphics models from AMD and Nvidia. What is the effect of the graphics card on the CPU limit? Article taken from PC Games Hardware 05/2021.

more …



Go to the article







Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.





