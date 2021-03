The exact cause of the blockage is still unknown. The strong winds and sandstorm prevailing at the time of the accident should be the cause. The Suez Canal is difficult to navigate, especially when visibility is poor. A spokesperson for the shipping company denied reports of power outages on board the ship, which also affected the controls. This is not the ship’s first accident: in 2019, the ship Evergiven fell from the waterway on the River Elbe and destroyed the Finkenwerder ferry at the Hamburg Blankenese pier. total loss.

Photo: AFP, Getty Images