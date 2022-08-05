AC Valhalla gets totally ridiculous electronic clothing that Ivor uses to shoot energy rays

The new update 1.6.0 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been available for a few days. With the free update, a new mode called The Forgotten Saga will be implemented in the game, where we once again take on the role of Odin and fight our way through Niflheim. In addition, the Sigrblot Festival is back and there are many fixes and improvements.

but that is not all: An Assassin’s Creed fan has now leaked upcoming in-game cosmetics that we can use to decorate Evor in a whole new way. The new equipment is so cool that it should offer a completely different gaming experience.

Valhalla becomes a future massacre

AndyReloads on his YouTube channel regularly brings us upcoming updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, making it a trusted resource. In his new video, he shows us what equipment we can expect with the upcoming update.

What equipment is coming? In a future update, the “Advanced Mech Armor Set” will be implemented in the game. The set includes a shield that can fire a beam of energy from the belly when he uses a Battle Efor:

Recommended editorial content At this point, you will find external content from YouTube that completes the article.

You can show and hide it again with a single click. I agree to display YouTube Content for me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

link to YouTube content

The shield comes in two different colors. The red figure is very similar to Iron Man, as the superhero also shoots energy beams. On the other hand, the white variant reminds us of the Storm Troopers from the Star Wars universe.

There will also be a new appearance of the mountain and the crow, which will allow Ivor to explore the map from above. Both companions seem to belong to futuristic games like Horizon: Forbidden West.

You can watch the AC Valhalla DLC Forgotten Saga launch trailer here:













0:52







Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Forgotten Saga contains dragons, monsters, and more at launch

More news about the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update:

Vikings dressed in robot suits

The group is crazy about the fact that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is actually set in Viking times. So far we have only experienced Efor with swords, axes, and other medieval weapons. But soon it will be possible to shoot energy rays from the stomach.

How do I get the equipment? According to the leaker, cosmetic items should become part of the in-game store. It is not yet known how much the individual items will cost. If you want to purchase items, you must exchange your real money for Helix Credits in the in-game store, which you can then use to purchase cosmetic items.

What do you think of the future gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?