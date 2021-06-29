Above 46 degrees: Canada is currently experiencing the millennium heat

Canada and the Pacific Northwest are currently experiencing a thousand-year heat. Along the coastal states of Washington. Oregon and British Columbia, temperatures are often well above 37 degrees. Extreme weather is likely to continue into the middle of the week. Then the continental heat accumulation shifts الحرارة According to media reports eastward.

With Official 46.6 degrees Celsius A record temperature was set for Canada on Sunday. The value recorded in Lytton, British Columbia, clearly exceeds the previous record of 45 degrees from 1937. Today, Monday or Tuesday, as meteorologists predicted 47 degrees, the small town could break its own record again.

Here’s a look at how the jet stream holds the shape of record-breaking hot air over the Pacific Northwest for the next two or three days, before moving east. pic.twitter.com/YoaRCSGSF2 – Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) June 28, 2021

Extreme weather is driven by the jet stream, a group of westerly winds that circulate around the North Pole at high altitudes, thus affecting the movement of areas of high and low pressure. Over North America, this wind current has recently protruded significantly to the north, so that warm air from the south can penetrate to the north. Experts speak of the “Omega position”, after the wind pattern is similar to the Greek letter. This ring barely moves out of the spot, it gets blocked, as the warm air it traps turns in a circle and thus continues to heat up.

The record-holding city of Leyton has an average daily maximum temperature of 24.3 degrees. Statistically speaking, based on the climate of the past, the massive heat bell should only happen once every few thousand years or even ten thousand years. However, the climate of the past is no longer prevalent in North America either. Because of climate change, it is already one degree warmer on the northwest coast. In addition, experts believe that climate change is likely to encourage the jet stream to meander. The bulges, which have been stable for weeks, are likely to be the lower the temperature contrast between southern and arctic latitudes. The Arctic, in particular, has warmed much faster than the rest of the planet in recent decades.

A recently battered jet stream gave Central Europe a wet spring and record heat in western Siberia. In May, meteorological stations in the Arctic Circle recorded values ​​u200bu200bof about 30 degrees.