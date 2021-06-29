Top News

Above 46 degrees: Canada is currently experiencing the millennium heat

June 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Canada and the Pacific Northwest are currently experiencing a thousand-year heat. Along the coastal states of Washington. Oregon and British Columbia, temperatures are often well above 37 degrees. Extreme weather is likely to continue into the middle of the week. Then the continental heat accumulation shifts الحرارة According to media reports eastward.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *