Aborted near Lyon – Marseille – scandal again in France: Payet was hit with a water bottle – sport

Marseille player Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle in Lyon. The game was finally canceled after a long hiatus.

Dimitri Payet hit with a water bottle and fell.

The Marseille captain was already in the spotlight when it was demolished in Nice in August.

Payet is dealt on the field, after which the game stops.

Marseille players leave the field.

Another scandal occurred in the French League 1. Marseille player Dimitri Payet was hit in the head by a water bottle from the crowd in the fourth minute of the first leg in Lyon, before trying a corner kick.

Cancellation after 2 hours of waiting

The referee immediately interrupted the match and sent the two teams to the dressing room. After over an hour it was initially said that the match would continue when the score was 0-0. Two hours later, the final cancellation came.

The match was stopped shortly before the corner kick because Lyon fans threw objects in the direction of the field. Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri has been playing at Lyon for the eighth time since the start – even if only for a short time.

The series of French league scandals does not end

Similar scandalous scenes have occurred several times in France this season. And Payet was already in the spotlight: in August, the Nice-Marseille match was called off because he released a plastic bottle that was thrown at him back into the stands, as angry elbows stormed the field.



