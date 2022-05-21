Aarau welcomes Vaduz

FC Winterthur will play in the Premier League next season.Photo: cornerstone

FC Winterthur is back in the Premier League. Zurich’s side overtook Aarau on the final day of the Challenge League due to a better goal difference and returned to the Swiss first division after 37 years.

Alex Frei’s side needed 26 minutes when Kriens touched down to determine the path to victory. Top scorer Roman Boyce scored his 15th goal of the season with a flick from the edge of the penalty area. Six minutes later, Sword of God Latif after pulling from the left and hitting the upper right corner jumped out. So the result of the match at Kleinfeld Stadium was indicated early. In the end, the score was 5:0, including Buess scoring twice. So that the Winterthur family can still go back to the last minute The great league They would create, but they were dependent on Schützenhilfe. Only if FC Arau, who started the final season from first place, loses to Vaduz, can FCW overtake them.

FC Winterthur had a lot to celebrate in Kriens.Photo: cornerstone

In Aarau, the euphoria before the match was huge. 8000 tickets in Brügglifeld sold out quickly and some were put up for sale online at ridiculous prices. Everyone was sure that this time they would have to work with the promotion then in 2019 at Barrage against Neuchâtel zamax He lost in a dramatic fashion and after leading 4-0. But the disaster for Stefan Keeler’s team began early Saturday evening. Tonahan Cicek gave Liechtenstein the lead after 11 minutes with a single click. As a result, the FCA made an effort, after all, one target would be enough to turn the current and return to the top of the hypothetical table.

Donat Rrudhani’s shot went inches away just after the break and Randy Schneider’s shot hit the crossbar in the 55th minute. They were moves that made faith life It is believed that the tie will eventually fall. But Cicek slipped away fifteen minutes before the end and hit Amal Arao with a header to make it 2-0. Mikael Almeida missed the target a little later, and was completely self-contained. Shkelzen Gashi confirmed in the 83rd minute with a foul penalty that the FCA was still able to attack.

Cicek hits the ball to make it 2-0 in favor of Vaduz.Photo: cornerstone

Since Schaffhausen, the third with promotion ambitions, took a 2-1 lead against Lausanne Auche in the meantime, it was either a promotion or nothing for Aarau’s team, because in the event of defeat, FCS would face a barrage against them. Lucerne Or you may deny Zion. Since Almeida hit the ball again shortly before extra time and Benjamin Bushel could not be defeated at Vaduz, the scenario that no one in Aarau would have wished for: to season seven in Challenge League The eighth will follow, the shock of 2019 complemented by a chapter on 2022.

Meanwhile, Premier League football will be shown in Schützenwiese in Winterthur next season. After a 37-year absence, FCW is back in the national elite.

schedule

Aarau – Vaduz 1:2 (0:1)

8000 spectators. – SR Ensign. –

gates: 11- Cicek 0-1 75. Cicek 0-2. 83. Ghashi 1:2.

Notes: 55 – Model Schneider (Arau)

Krenz – Winterthur 0:5 (0:2)

3100 spectators. – S. R. Von Mandach. –

gates: 26. Buess 0-1. Lead 32 0-2. 61. Buess 0: 3. 75. Alves (penalty kick) 0: 4. 85. Demhassaj (penalty kick) 0: 5.

Lausanne Auche Stadium – Schaffhaus 1: 2 (1: 0)

845 spectators. – S.R. Perry. –

gates: 21- Qari 1-0. 53. Bobadilla 1: 1. 77. Gonzalez 1: 2. –

Notes: 41. Labo hit the crossbar (St Lausanne – Ouchy).