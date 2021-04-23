science

A68: The gigantic iceberg is history

April 23, 2021
Faye Stephens

When the A68 glacier broke off the Larsen-C ice shelf in 2017, it covered nearly 6,000 square kilometers. In April 2021, it practically disintegrated. Satellite images show: The remaining parts are too small to be tracked anymore. This is what the BBC reported, referring to the US National Ice Center. Small is also relative in this context, because the remaining bulk of the glacier still covers an area of ​​just over 20 square kilometers. However, the center only monitors icebergs that are at least 68.5 square kilometers (20 square miles) in size.

READ  Science: What people discover in the sky is not believed - it is behind it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *