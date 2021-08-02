A World Without Internet – ESRB Ranks .hack // GU Last Recode for Nintendo Switch – ntower

It is common for institutes to inadvertently put a pre-list of titles on their websites that are about to be officially revealed. Apparently it happened again with the North American ESRB, compared to the German USK. This time she has Bandai Namco And their Nintendo Switch version .hack // GU Last Recode Catch.

The .hack franchise created by CyberConnect2 It offers anime, books, manga as well as many video games with their side stories. However, the premise is always the same. In 2005, the failure of the Internet caused chaos in the world. Only with the advent of the final AI “aura” were the problems eliminated. At the same time, the The most famous MMORPG in the world “The World”. However, at the end of 2014, the aura disappeared, which led to the creeping crawl of the world and the Internet as a whole.

.hack // GU Last Recode consists of the three parts of the hack // GU series, namely Rebirth, Reminisce, Redemption and Reconnection, this time in HD. The original title appeared for PlayStation 2. The four-legged RPG set was already released for PlayStation 4 and PC in November 2017. Once the title is officially announced for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll of course find out who we are.

