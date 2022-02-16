World

A woman travels across the United States to see her boyfriend and pick him up with others

February 16, 2022
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    In fact, the American wanted to surprise her boyfriend with a visit.

  • 2/7

    However, when he knocked on his door in the East Carolina University dorm, he did not answer the door.

  • 6/7

    Thousands stand in solidarity with her.

  • 7/7

    They, too, were cheated.

Long distance relationships are no picnic. Couples sometimes have to hold out for months until their next reunion. Facetime and chat make the whole thing easier, but in no way can they replace personal communication.

The moments when you finally see each other are the most beautiful and unique. American Mary Vatz thought so, too. Her boyfriend’s recent surprise visit turns out to be unforgettable for an entirely different reason.

See also  The AfD and Höck wanted to overthrow the left in Thuringia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *