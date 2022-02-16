A woman travels across the United States to see her boyfriend and pick him up with others

1/7 In fact, the American wanted to surprise her boyfriend with a visit.

Long distance relationships are no picnic. Couples sometimes have to hold out for months until their next reunion. Facetime and chat make the whole thing easier, but in no way can they replace personal communication.

The moments when you finally see each other are the most beautiful and unique. American Mary Vatz thought so, too. Her boyfriend’s recent surprise visit turns out to be unforgettable for an entirely different reason.

TikToker caught him instantly with another woman. Fatz is surprised when her boyfriend, who studies at East Carolina University, does not open the door for her. It soon became clear to her that there must be something fishy about the whole thing.

She wrote on TikTok: “When you visit your friend from afar and he doesn’t open the door because he has a girl visiting.” The TikTok video shows Marie standing in front of her boyfriend’s door as she requested and not being picked up. She stands confused in front of the closed gates. However, I knocked at his door again – in vain.

Still in love with him?

As an annotation Mary writes “Couch Guy ECU Edition”. She’s referring to a video on TikTok that went viral last year. at that time “Couch Guy” video A young woman is spotted capturing her surprise visit to her boyfriend at university. Countless TikTok users thought he was cheating on his reaction. However, this turned out to be a mistake.

Based on the “Couch Guy” video, Fatz uses the same background music song – “Still Falling For You” by Ellie Goulding.

The video has been viewed more than 28 million times

Reactions to TikToker’s heartbreaking video are not missing: her video has been viewed 28.4 million times and liked 3.4 million times.

There are also thousands of people in the comments who sympathize with the young woman. “How can you be so calm? I will cry,” writes one user. Another commented, “You’re so quiet, my ex-boyfriend did this and I literally kicked the door.”

Solidarity with Maryam

Another person wishes Marie better luck in choosing her future partner: “Poor, poor girl, I hope you find someone who will treat you better.”