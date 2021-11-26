A woman is suing her mother’s doctor for allowing her to give birth

1/6 *Evie T.* (20) had to spend some days with tubing.

2/6 The English woman was born with an open back. Your bones along your spinal cord did not develop properly, resulting in a permanent disability.





5/6 Her dream is to be able to participate in the Paralympic Games one day.

6/6 She shares her passion for horses on her Instagram channel.

Effie T. *(20) Stark: The young Englishwoman claims that she should never have been born. In 2001, the 20-year-old was born with an open back. Her bones along the spinal cord did not develop properly, resulting in a permanent disability.

It can move only to a limited extent and is partially connected to medical tubes around the clock. And now the young woman is suing her mother’s family doctor for compensation in the millions, according to what was reported by “The Telegraph”.

According to the lawsuit, the mother’s doctor did not advise the mother to take folic acid supplements during pregnancy. that caused the birth defect. The family doctor rejects these allegations.

Folic acid is not necessary for a good diet

He says he gave the mother “reasonable advice”. Expectant parents are usually advised to take 400 milligrams of folic acid. However, if the mother is eating well, the folic acid levels are at a healthy level and supplementation is less important. This was also the case with Evie’s mother.

However, T. (50)’s mother claims that her doctor did not tell her the importance of folic acid for preventing open back.

Her lawyer stated in court that the mother would not have become pregnant in such a “urgency” if the family doctor had advised her as she should. She would first make sure her folic acid levels were at healthy levels.

Big goals despite fate

As Evie T. The more you are confined to a wheelchair. She also suffers from bowel and bladder problems due to her disability. Despite her handicap, T. has achieved becoming a jump model.