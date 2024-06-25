A woman explains the disease online

tz life health

from: Judith Brown

He presses Divides

Taifa Finlayson was 1 year old when she was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The autoimmune disease causes her to go blind.

For four years, Taifa Finlayson of Ontario, Canada, couldn’t go out or go about her daily life because of pain. The reason for this is the so-called juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA): an autoimmune disease that was diagnosed in the Canadian woman when she was only one year old. Because of poor management immune system Their joints and skin are initially affected by chronic inflammation. The disease later spread to her eyes, leaving her blind on her right side when she was twelve years old. On the social media platform TikTok (@taivafinlayson), the young woman explains it illness She allows her followers to share the story of her suffering.

The immune system attacks the eyes: A young woman went blind and had her eyeball removed

A young Canadian woman goes blind due to an autoimmune disease. When her eyeball is removed, she feels better. (Avatar) © Lisa Lederer/IMAGO

“The infection has damaged the eye so badly that there is nothing left to stop it,” Taifa Finlayson told the British news portal. Need to know. With juvenile idiopathic arthritis, the joints of young children, children and teenagers are usually inflamed at first. This is a relatively rare disease overall (about 4-5 children per 100,000). However, it is the most common chronic inflammatory rheumatic disease in children, affecting boys and girls equally. The causes of autoimmune disease are not yet known. Immune predisposition as well as viral and bacterial infections are suspected as possible triggers.

You can find more exciting health topics in the free 24vita newsletter, which you can sign up for here.

When Tavia Finlayson goes blind, her condition begins to deteriorate. If you are blind for a long time, your eyes can shrink. “Just like grapes that turn into raisins,” she explains. Need to know. The TikToker then experiences severe pain, which greatly affects her daily routine and life. She compares the pain the young woman has to endure during this time as: “Like when you get a bad scratch in your eye or when sand irritates your eye – except this happens every day, all day, and in 2023 you will.” She was finally freed from the condition when doctors at St Joseph’s Hospital in London surgically removed her right eyeball.

Slowing down inflammation in the body: Ten foods that help View the series of images

A young woman had her eyeball removed due to an autoimmune disease

The Canadian woman stated that she cries with joy when her doctor refers her to a surgeon. “Because I was so happy and ready to be pain free,” Tavia Finlayson said. Her quality of life really changes after the operation, as she was not only suffering from pain before. “I was very self-conscious about my blind eye before because it looked distorted and discolored. I found it difficult to make eye contact and take a picture. I always tried to cover it.” After successful treatment, you also receive an artificial eye. (GBR)